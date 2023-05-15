White British children could soon be a minority within the country’s elementary schools, one expert has said.

Dr Paul Morland has claimed that recent research into UK demographics shows that white British children could become a minority within the island’s schools over the coming decades.

Such a figure appears to have been made more likely by the actions of the ruling Conservative Party government, which has prioritised allowing mass migration into the country while disadvantaging natalism through harsh family taxes and failing to support families as some European neighbours have done.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Morland now believes that the fewer white British children now being born face minority status in the education system.

“In terms of the speed of the decline, there was work done by demographers at Oxford and other work more recently that looks at 2060, where we’ll have perhaps 50-60 per cent of people defining themselves as white British,” the demographer explained.

“But of course at that point, if you look at the primary school or the school age folk or the people in the large cities, it would be a minority and a declining minority,” he added.

Morland also said that any migrants coming to the UK in the future would also likely hail from non-EU countries due to the fact that Europe too is facing a native demographic collapse.

“So even if we wanted more EU immigration, I think we’d find it increasingly difficult to get it,” he explained, claiming that a period of “very low fertility” in Poland had resulted in a reduced number of immigrants coming to Britain from the country.

Such a revelation that white British children face becoming a minority within the next number of decades, though stark, is relatively unsurprising considering the current climate of both the UK, as well as Western Europe as a whole.

Despite supposedly being right-wing, the Conservative Party have repeatedly pushed for more and more immigration into the country, a policy that — over the last decade — has displaced native Britons, leaving them as a minority in various important cities across the country, including London.

The Tories are not alone in such a project, with numerous governments in the EU also pushing mass migration to such a degree that locals are predicted to become ethnic minorities within their own native lands.

Some of these places have already seen native Europeans become sidelined by mass migration, with migrant-background children now the majority in nearly 1,000 primary schools in Germany’s most-populated state, North-Rhine Westphalia.

A further 1,200 schools meanwhile reportedly have a migrant-background population of between 25 and 50 per cent.

“If the current demographic developments continue, it will be the children without a migration background who will have to integrate,” one local politician from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party warned.

