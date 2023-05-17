Meghan and Harry have lashed out at “aggressive paparazzi” who, they claim, almost caused multiple car accidents while chasing them for hours.

Renegade royals Harry and Meghan have denounced “aggressive paparazzi” in New York, accusing members of the press of engaging them in a car chase on Tuesday night that lasted two hours.

In a statement published on Wednesday, the pair said that the “near catastrophic” car chase almost resulted in them being involved in multiple crashes, though no road traffic accident is actually said to have occurred.

A spokesperson for the pair gave a colourful description of how the two royals — along with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, were chased through the American city by the paparazzi in question.

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” Reuters reports the spokesperson said.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers,” it continued. “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved,” the official went on to add.

Corroborating evidence of the claims is not, at the time of publication, yet forthcoming. According to a report on the matter by the BBC, the NYPD has not yet confirmed that it had any knowledge of the events discussed in the statement.

