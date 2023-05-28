Three women who allegedly stole sheep from an estate owned by King Charles III have claimed they were motivated by animal rights.

Sarah Foy, 23, Rosa Sharkey, 23 and Rose Patterson, 33, have all reportedly claimed that the reason they stole three lambs from the King’s Sandringham estate was to rescue them from the slaughterhouse.

The three activists appear to be associated with Animal Rising, and Extinction Rebellion offshoot that seemingly wants to end the eating of meat and other animal products, with the organisation vowing to occupy farms and disrupt racing events this summer.

According to a report by The Telegraph, footage of the women stealing the lambs was uploaded onto Animal Rising’s social media page, with the activists claiming that the thievery was the only way to prevent the animals from being slaughtered for food.

The activists, armed with placards reading “I rescued the King’s sheep”, later reportedly handed themselves into police officers in Berkshire, where they are said to have been arrested.

As a nation of animal lovers, how can we justify harming gentle babies? Actions like this are often laced with both joy and grief. We are celebrating newfound freedom while grieving for the hundreds of lives left behind.

— Animal Rising (@AnimalRising) May 25, 2023

“We are investigating reports three lambs were stolen from a farm in West Newton, Norfolk,” a police statement on the matter said.

“Three women aged in their 20s and 30s voluntarily attended a police station in Slough and were arrested on suspicion of theft,” it continued. “They remain in custody.”

It remains unclear where the activists have taken the animals to, with The Telegraph reportedly being told that the activists will not return the sheep to the farm, nor reveal where they have been taken.

They have also called on the King to endorse a transition to a vegan-only Britain.

“The Royal Family could be leading the way in this; they own land around twice the size of Greater London,” one activist remarked.

“It would be an incredible statement for them to fully commit to the transition to a safe, secure, plant-based food system and a rewilding programme,” they added.

