Anastazja Rubinska has been found dead after a search for the missing Polish citizen in Greece following her disappearance, with a 32-year-old Bangladeshi citizen arrested.

Top headline news in both Poland and Greece today is the case of 27-year-old Anastazja Rubinska, a Polish migrant worker who disappeared from the island of Kos in suspicious circumstances last Monday. Now, local media reports, the search has ended tragically as a body, identified as Rubinska, has been found during extensive searches, and police are investigating a suspected murder.

Top-selling Greek newspaper Kathimerini reports Rubinska was found dead, concealed by branches in a rural outcrop of trees on Sunday morning. Per the paper, searchers were drawn to the area by a “strong smell” and found Rubinska partly stuffed into a black bag.

The paper claims the location of Rubinska’s remains was only half a mile from the main suspect’s place of residence. CNN Greece reports the body was naked from the waist down.

The search was triggered Monday of last week following a phone call by Rubinska to her boyfriend, saying that she had met some men while drunk and gone to their house, but wanted to be picked up. As reported by one of Poland’s major newspapers, Fakt, when the boyfriend arrived at the location given to him, Rubinska was nowhere to be seen. It was at this point he made a report to the police.

A 32-year-old Bangladeshi migrant was arrested shortly afterwards, having been the last person seen with Rubinska. Police are also investigating the man’s roommate, a Pakistani migrant also 32 years of age, it is reported.

In some key respects, the version of events given by the Bangladeshi suspect as reported by the Greek press does not diverge significantly from the boyfriend’s account. According to Kathimerini, the suspect is said to have told police that he met Rubinska on the day of her disappearance, and that they went back to his apartment to take drugs and have sex, which he claimed was consensual.

He asserted Rubinska then wanted to go back to her boyfriend, so he took her to a location to be picked up by him, and that he did not harm the woman. Police sources speaking to the paper, however, note that security footage around the building of the man’s residence shows he and Rubinska enter it together, but that he later leaves alone. It is also reported strands of the victim’s hair, and bloodstained clothes were found in the man’s room, and her cell phone in an abandoned building nearby.

The investigation to this point has been closely followed by Polish media and social media. Per Kathimerini, the arrested man is expected before a judge on Monday.