Aussie Sailor and His Dog Rescued After Three Months Adrift at Sea

An Australian man and his dog were discovered by a tuna trawler off the coast of Mexico after spending three months drifting helplessly around the Pacific Ocean.

The rescuers filmed the moment they came across Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella, who survived by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater.

Sydney resident Shaddock, 51, and his canine companion left Mexico and sailed for French Polynesia in April, but their catamaran was hit by a storm that wiped out the electronics several weeks later, the BBC reports.

They were rescued by a passing trawler this week after a helicopter spotted them.

The doctor aboard the tuna trawler told Australia’s 9News the man had “normal vital signs.”

Shaddock embarked on his more than 3,728-mile voyage from Mexico’s city of La Paz before running into trouble.