Warning to Swedish Tourists Abroad: You May be a Terror Target After Qur’an Burnings

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 30: People hold copies of the Quran during a protest outside the Swedish Consulate on July 30, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. Protests have erupted across the muslim world after leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, Rasmus Paludan burnt copies of the Quran in …
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – A senior Swedish official said Monday Swedes abroad and businesses linked to Sweden”should observe increased vigilance and caution,” following recent Quran burnings in the country and protests in the Muslim world.

Henrik Landerholm, Sweden´s National Security Adviser, said there are signs of “a heightened threat” to the country and to Swedish interests abroad, adding the security situation has worsened.

In a statement, Landerholm said that “representatives of terrorist groups have called for attacks against Sweden. States and other actors have helped amplify such messages.” He said Sweden has gone from being considered a “legitimate” target to being a “priority” target. The statement did not identify those involved.

Landerholm said there also were “indications” that groups are planning other acts against Swedish interests abroad, and cited the storming of Sweden´s Embassy in Baghdad last month and an attempted attack on the diplomatic mission in Beirut last week.

SRINAGAR, JAMMU AND KASHMIR, INDIA – 2023/07/26: Kashmiri Shia Muslims hold a banner denouncing the burning of Islamic holy book Quran in Sweden during a procession on the 7th day of Muharram in Srinagar. Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. It is one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar. Shia Muslims commemorate Muharram as a month of mourning in remembrance of the Martyrdom of Islamic Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussain, who was Martyred on Ashura (10th day of Muharram) in the battle of Karbala in 680 A.D. (Photo by Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SANA’A, YEMEN – JULY 24: Yemenis participate in a protest denouncing the burning of Islam’s holy book, the Quran, in Sweden and Denmark, on July 24, 2023 in Sana’a, Yemen. Far-right activists set fire to a copy of the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen, the second time in only a few days protesters from an ultranationalist group called Danish Patriots burned the Quran, following similar anti-Islam demonstrations in neighboring Sweden. The acts have drawn condemnation and triggering massive protests in Iraq and other Muslim-majority countries. (Photo by Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)

The Swedish government and relevant authorities “are monitoring developments, taking a variety of measures and working closely with international partners to protect Swedes and Swedish interests abroad and to counteract the hate messages being spread about Sweden,” he said,

This month, Sweden stepped up border controls and identity checks at crossing points.

A recent string of public Quran desecrations by a handful of anti-Islam activists in Sweden – and more recently in neighboring Denmark — has sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries.

Sweden does not have a law specifically prohibiting the burning or desecration of the Quran or other religious texts. Like many Western countries, it doesn´t have any blasphemy laws; Sweden´s were abandoned in the 1970s.

The right to hold public demonstration s is protected by the Swedish Constitution. Police generally give permission based on whether they believe a public gathering can be held without major disruptions or risks to public safety.

Swedish officials repeatedly have condemned the desecrations and have also debunked claims that the government in Sweden grants permission for people to burn Islam´s sacred text or other religious books,

Last month, the Scandinavian country´s domestic security service SAPO said the overall security situation has deteriorated and said the risk of terrorism in Sweden remains at an elevated level.

