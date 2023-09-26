German Police Launch Nationwide Raids Against Migrant Smugglers

26 September 2023, Bremen: Police officers are on duty during a raid, leading several men to a civilian police vehicle. In a raid in five German states, the federal police discovered several Syrians suspected of having been smuggled in early Tuesday morning. Arrest warrants had also been executed against suspected …
Getty Images
Breitbart London

BERLIN (AP) – Police in Germany found more than 100 Syrian citizens inside apartments and other buildings that were searched Tuesday in connection with the suspected smuggling of migrants, German news agency dpa reported.

More than 350 German federal police officers searched locations as part of an investigation. The Syrians allegedly were brought into Germany without holding legal residency documents, dpa said.

26 September 2023, Bremen: Police officers are on duty during a raid. During a raid in five federal states, the federal police discovered several Syrians suspected of having been smuggled in early Tuesday morning. Arrest warrants had also been executed against suspected smugglers. Photo: Hüneke/dpa – ATTENTION: Two house numbers have been pixelated for legal reasons (Photo by Hüneke/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Police executed five arrest warrants, three in the northern town of Stade and two in the western town of Gladbeck. All five arrested people were Syrian asylum-seekers already living in Germany, the news agency said.

The Syrian migrants had to pay them 3,000 to 7,000 euros ($3,170- 7,400) to be smuggled into Germany. The suspects then bought gold with the money, dpa said.

The raids were ordered by federal police at Frankfurt airport on suspicion of gang and commercial smuggling of foreigners, the news agency reported.

The focus of the raids was on cities and towns in northern and western Germany but also in Bavaria in the south, dpa said.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.