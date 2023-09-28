The iconic Hadrian’s Wall ‘Sycamore Gap’ tree, voted England’s best tree in 2016, was cut down overnight, prompting a surprisingly large police response to the famous beauty spot.

Sycamore tree at Sycamore Gap, Northumberland, England, which is said to be one of the most photographed trees in the world and one of the best known in Britain was cut down overnight, causing an outpouring of grief on social media.

Police responded in force on Thursday morning, with several police vehicles heading to the scene to stake out incident tape and collect evidence. Officers asked the public to stay away as they tried to ascertain who may have been responsible for the felling.

Northumberland Police said in a statement that: “The tree is a world-renowned landmark and the vandalism has caused shock and anger throughout the local community & beyond” and “vowed to bring anyone responsible to justice”. The county’s Police Commissioner was said to be “incandescent” with rage.

Officers said the felling appeared to be a “deliberate act of vandalism” and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The Sycamore Gap tree was not one of Britain’s largest or oldest trees, but occupied a prominent and dramatic position on a national landmark, the Roman defensive work Hadrian’s Wall. It has featured in several cultural works, including a noted scene in the 1991 Kevin Costner film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

The tree was one of many famous individual trees in Britain including ancient oaks that have lived for thousands of years, and trees which are associated with historic events including Boscobel’s Royal Oak and Sir Isaac Newton’s Apple Tree.