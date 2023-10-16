German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Bound for Israel in Show of Support

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will land in Israel on Tuesday for a visit designed to show further support to the Jewish state.

German media sources reported Scholz wants to stand with Israel in the wake of the deadly attack by Hamas terrorists that saw them commit mass rape, torture, and slaughter of hundreds of civilians.

AFP reports it would be the first visit by a foreign head of state to Israel since the assault, which has sparked a war between Israel and invading Hamas terror groups.

Scholz has pledged full support for Israel, saying last week that Germany’s “only place” right now “is at Israel’s side,” as Breitbart London reported.

Germany Offers Direct Military Aid to Israel, Vows Crackdown on Hamas Terrorist Support at Home https://t.co/epQ4GDnydr — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 12, 2023

The German leader underlined his country’s historical responsibility for Israel’s security as cause for the offer of aid which has already seen the Jewish state request ammunition for its warships and military attack drones.

Scholz slammed the actions of Hamas and said Israel was entitled to defend itself as supporters of the terrorists make their mark against Jews closer to home.

“At this moment, there is only one place for Germany — the place at Israel’s side,” he told lawmakers. “Our own history, our responsibility arising from the Holocaust, makes it a perpetual task for us to stand up for the security of the state of Israel,” he added.

Scholz noted thousands of people have demonstrated in support of Israel in recent days, but said “there were also other, shameful pictures from Germany last weekend.”

Scholz said Germany will issue a formal ban on activity by or in support of Hamas, which is already listed by the European Union as a terror group.

Shock: Jewish Home in Berlin Marked with Star of David Symbol in Grim Reminder of Germany’s Pasthttps://t.co/UYxLP9i8wX — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 14, 2023

He said groups such as Samidoun, which was behind the weekend pastry action, will be banned.

Scholz declared there will be “zero tolerance for antisemitism” in Germany.

The German Defense Ministry said it agreed to an Israeli request to use up to two of five Heron TP combat drones currently leased by the German military and were already in Israel for the training of German servicepeople.