Brexit leader Nigel Farage to try something new in his semi-retirement as he becomes a contestant in the top-rated UK survival reality TV show I’m a Celebrity, best known for its humiliating gross-out challenges.

Nigel Farage confirmed his place in the new season of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here after days of speculation following his arrival in Australia over the weekend. It is understood that the producers of the hit UK television show have approached the former UKIP and Brexit leader for years in order to get the political personality onboard and alluding to both this and the reportedly considerable payout agreed to secure his involvement, in a staged call posted to his social media the veteran campaigner said: “I normally say no… How much? Good lord! Then I’ll see you in the jungle…”.

Alongside promotional shots of Farage wearing the familiar I’m a Celebrity uniform of retro-style khaki bush shirt and shorts, he explained his rationale for taking on the Celebrity TV format, which involves contestants performing challenges including eating unusual animal parts — which have included testicles and eyeballs in the past — and completing puzzles while covered in snakes or bugs. He said: “It’s very simple. Number one, a big new audience to speak to. Number two, a proper test: am I up to it? And number three, the money’s really good. And what’s wrong with that?”.

As reported, the announcement that Farage would be taking part in the show has already generated some controversy as some believe it is unacceptable for the political campaigner to be on television at all. The Huffington Post claims some fans of the show are promising to boycott it, and are encouraging others to write to the show creators to complain. Left-wing British newspaper The Guardian has published a column asking: “Nigel Farage is deeply divisive. Why is his reputation being fun-washed on I’m a Celebrity?”.

British broadcaster ITV has responded, saying the show has always “featured a diverse cast from all areas of public life and has a history of featuring political figures throughout its 20 years on screen”.

Any boycott would have to be considerable to put a dent in the ratings power of the show for ITV, which routinely pulls in some of the best audience figures for any British television programme. Earlier this year the programme enjoyed the highest launch ratings of any week day show in 2023, it was reported.

Brexit-era British health secretary Matt Hancock took part in, and placed third, in the 2022 series of the show. The daughter of late British Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Carol, won the fifth season in 2005.

Appearing alongside Nigel Farage this year in alphabetical order are food writer Grace Dent, daytime TV host Josie Gibson, ‘soap’ actress Danielle Harold, boyband singer Marvin Humes, ‘soap’ actor Nick Pickard, social media influencer Nella Rose, French maître d’hôtel Fred Sirieix, Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn, and reality TV personality Sam Thompson.