Background Checks, Gun Licensing, Fail to Prevent Prague Mass Shooting

Stringent gun controls proved futile when at least ten people were killed and upwards of 30 others hurt in Prague during a mass shooting Thursday.

France 24 reported the shooting occurred in a school located in Jan Palach Square.

Prague is the capital city of the Czech Republic, a country with stringent gun controls and no guaranteed right to firearm possession.

The University of Sydney’s Gun Policy center lists the Czech Republic’s gun control as “restrictive,” noting that the only way to legal gun ownership in the country is via a gun license.

Acquiring such a license requires passing a mental, criminal, and psychological background check, proving good cause for owning a gun, and passing a gun safety test.

The gun license has to be renewed every ten years.

Ammunition is controlled as well. Gun license holders are only allowed to possess ammunition that matches the caliber of their licensed firearm(s).

All guns must be registered with the government in the Czech Republic and there are “written specifications for the lawful safe storage of private firearms and ammunition by licensed gun owners.”

In reporting the Prague mass shooting, the Washington Post claimed “Czech Republic has more permissive gun laws than most countries in Europe.”

