NATO allies Turkey and the UK are at odds after the former denied permission for two ex-Royal Navy minehunters donated to Ukraine to pass through its waters on the way to the Black Sea.

The two ships have been stopped from accessing the Bosphorus and Gallipoli straits to reach their destination as a result of the edict from Ankara.

Last month, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed its intention to send the vessels to the Ukrainian navy to help it conduct sea operations in the war against Russia.

The ships formed part of a broader package of assistance.

Today it was announced that the UK and Norway will co-lead a Maritime Capability Coalition that will offer a blueprint for the development of Ukraine’s Navy. The re-building effort has begun with the UK providing new ships and equipment.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the vessels would help to reopen “vital export routes” – limited since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

The provision of two Royal Navy minehunters to Ukraine has been in the works for some time.

They were part of a package of UK maritime support, promised before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The MoD revealed the UK is also launching a “maritime coalition” with Norway, to garner long-term support for Ukraine.

The reason behind Turkey’s refusal is due to the triggering of the 1936 Montreux Convention which came into effect after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The convention blocks all passage of military ships for either party engaged in conflict.

However, exemptions are made for ships returning to their home bases.