NATO Rift: Turkey Blocks Two ex-Royal Navy Minehunters Destined for Ukraine

The Sandown Class Mine Hunter HMS Ramsey left her Base Port of HM Naval Base Clyde on May 11 heading for active service in the Middle East. She will not see the West Highlands of Scotland again for four long years.
Wikimedia Commons
Simon Kent

NATO allies Turkey and the UK are at odds after the former denied permission for two ex-Royal Navy minehunters donated to Ukraine to pass through its waters on the way to the Black Sea.

The two ships have been stopped from accessing the Bosphorus and Gallipoli straits to reach their destination as a result of the edict from Ankara.

Last month, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed its intention to send the vessels to the Ukrainian navy to help it conduct sea operations in the war against Russia.

The ships formed part of a broader package of assistance.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the vessels would help to reopen “vital export routes” – limited since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

The provision of two Royal Navy minehunters to Ukraine has been in the works for some time.

They were part of a package of UK maritime support, promised before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The MoD revealed the UK is also launching a “maritime coalition” with Norway, to garner long-term support for Ukraine.

he HMS Ramsey and the HMS Blyth Sandown class minehunters that should be in a service with Ukraine / open source

Ex-Royal Navy Sandown class minehunters are due to enter service with the Ukrainian Navy Ukraine. (Royal Navy)

The reason behind Turkey’s refusal is due to the triggering of the 1936 Montreux Convention which came into effect after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The convention blocks all passage of military ships for either party engaged in conflict.

However, exemptions are made for ships returning to their home bases.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.