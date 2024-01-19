Dog walker discovered newborn baby girl discarded on London street amid freezing winter weather, saving the baby’s life.

Police have launched an appeal for information after a newborn baby girl was found on the junction of Greenway and High Street South in Newham, east London on Thursday night. A police statement says a member of the public walking their dog found the child wrapped a towel and inside a shopping bag on the street.

Newham police Chief Superintendent Simon Crick said of the discovery: “Thinking fast, that person kept the baby girl warm until London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived and checked her over before taking her to hospital. I am delighted to report that she wasn’t injured in any way and is safe and well in the care of hospital staff… your actions contributed to saving the baby’s life.”

The officer said they were ready to offer support to the mother and urged her, or anyone with information, to come forward.

The discovery comes as the United Kingdom experiences typically cold seasonal weather, with temperatures plunging overnight in London to minus eight degrees centigrade (17 Fahrenheit).