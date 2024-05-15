Woman Shot After Being Caught in Crossfire in Gun-Controlled London

A woman was allegedly shot in the leg after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Stamford Hill, London, England, on Tuesday around 7:40 p.m.

The Telegraph reported that the woman allegedly got “caught in the crossfire of a shooting between cars on a north London street.”

The only details provided about the woman are that she is in her 30s and her injuries are not life-threatening.

The BBC quoted Det. Insp. Dave Hickford, who said, “We are working hard to establish the full circumstance surrounding this incident, and following initial enquiries, we do not believe that the victim was the intended target.”

It should be noted that London has stringent gun controls, many of which U.S. Democrats push under the guise of safety.

On April 2, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Britain began an incremental adoption of stringent gun controls in 1920.

Britain began placing restrictions on gun ownership after World War I with the Firearms Act of 1920. The passage of this act was emotionally driven, based in part on the public’s war-weariness and in part on the fear that an increased number of guns — guns from the battlefield — would increase crime.

The Firearms Act of 1920 did not ban guns. Rather, it required citizens who wanted guns to first obtain a certificate from the government. This is similar to the situation in some U.S. states, such as Illinois, where one must get a Firearm Owners Identification Card to legally possess firearms.

The controls were ratcheted up in the decades after the 1920s until the hoops one had to jump through for legal handgun ownership reached a point where doing so became impractical. The handgun prohibitions were contained in the Firearms Act of 1997.

In 2009, just 12 years after the passage of the Firearms Act, the Daily Mail declared Britain “the most violent country in Europe.” It reported that Britain had “a worse rate for all types of violence than the U.S.”

Despite the myriad gun controls in Britain, on Wednesday, the BBC noted that “police recorded gun crime in London has risen by 20% in the last annual year.”

