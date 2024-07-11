76 coal miners have been recovered from a mine in Silesia, Poland after a tremor Thursday morning at a working seam three-quarters of a mile underground trapped a working group.

A tremor at a coal seam 1,200 meters (1,300 yards) underground at the Rydułtowy mine in Rybnik, Silesia, Poland on Thursday morning trapped a team of 78 miners who were working below. A substantial rescue effort has been underway and 76 of those 78 have now been brought back to the surface, leaving two still missing, Polsatnews reports.

It is stated a spokesman for the mine owner has said they still have high hopes to recover all miners, although no contact has been made with the final two yet. So far, 17 of the 76 evacuated workers needed hospital treatment, but they were not in critical condition.

Jak wielu z Was, również z niepokojem oczekujemy na kolejne wiadomości z akcji ratowniczej w kopalni Rydułtowy. W… Posted by Rydułtowy on Thursday, July 11, 2024

This story is developing, more follows.