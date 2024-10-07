Foreigners Twice as Likely to Be Arrested in Britain: Report

An analysis of police and census data has found that foreigners are two times as likely to be arrested on suspicion of crimes than British citizens.

While counties like the United States and Denmark regularly publish crime data relating to immigrants, the UK government and deep state bureacracy have steadfastly refused to entrust the British public with such information.

However, analysis of what data is available conducted by The Telegraph broadsheet compared arrest figures from 26 police forces over a three year period and the latest census population data to estimate the breakdown of suspected crimes committed by foreigners.

According to the findings there were 140,163 arrests of people without UK passports across the 26 forces, which were home to 2.1 million known foreigners. This means that there was an approximate arrest rate of 22.2 per 1,000 people. Conversely, the same metrics were found to show 806,672 arrests of UK citizens out of a population of 26.2 million, equating to 10.3 per 1,000 people.

While the data set is limited, with the previous census not reflecting the previous two years of record years of immigration and the inability to distinguish between foreign-born UK passport holders and native born Britons, the figures suggest that migrants are on average twice as likely to be suspected of committing crimes than the British citizens.

The report suggested that age may be a factor in the over representation of foreigners on the arrest rolls, with the paper noting that while half of all migrants in the country are between the ages of 20 and 40, while just 23 per cent of UK citizens fall into the same age range.

It comes after it was revealed last week that the imprisonment rate for migrants was 27 per cent higher than the UK citizenry as a whole. The analysis found that migrants from Albania were the most likely to be imprisoned in the country.

This was followed by migrants from Kosovo, Vietnam, Algeria, Jamaica, Eritrea, Iraq, and Somalia. Conversely, German migrants were the least likely to be in jail in the UK, followed by Italy, India Greece, the United States, Sri Lanka, France and China. However, like the arrest figures, the report is a limitted picture given that the British government continues to refuse to release crime data by nationality or immigration status.

Former police officer and the founder of the Public Safety Foundation Rory Geoghegan remarked: “If the Government and authorities are to ensure public safety and rebuild trust and confidence around the handling of immigration then we must see greater transparency.

“Given our long tradition of open justice, the British people should have a right to see both the sentencing remarks and the criminal and immigration histories of those convicted in our courts.

“There must also be much greater transparency in relation to foreign criminals, their eligibility for deportation and whether deportations actually occur.”