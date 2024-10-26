‘Fake Police’ Used Blue-Lights Car to Beat, Rob Man on UK Motorway

A man had his eye socket and jaw broken by thieves who pulled him over on a motorway with blue police-style lights.

Thames Valley Police assert men who beat and robbed a male motorist in his 30s were fake officers and are appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward. The motorist, who was badly injured in the robbery, was first involved in a minor collision with another vehicle before a third car turned on its blue lights and commanded the driver to pull over.

The man was dragged out of his car and robbed of his mobile phone, wallet, and keys. In the course of the beating, the thieves broke the victim’s eye socket and jaw bone.

Police say they would like to hear from anyone who would have been passing the Pyebush roundabout on the M40 southbound around 9.10pm on Sunday 20th as they seek out information about the red Nissan and a dark coloured Volvo cars driven by the attackers.

Thames Valley Police spokesman PC Mollie Dugmore said, doubtless inadvertently making a tacit implication there may be some crimes officers could put up with, that: “Impersonating a police officer is an offence that we will not tolerate, and we are appealing for information following this incident.”