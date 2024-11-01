Watch: Family’s Mercedes EV Explodes into Flames on Home Driveway

A family’s top-end electric Mercedes burst into flames on their driveway and was consumed by fire within minutes before they could act to try and put it out.

Dramatic footage shows the luxury EQA model explode just feet away from Scott and Georgina Bayliss’ front door creating a blaze that was so intense it set fire to the garage and caused smoke damage to the front bedroom while threatening their home’s exterior.

Firefighters raced to the couple’s home in Spratton, Northants in the UK after their son James, 17, raised the alarm at around 9:15 p.m. late last month.

Scott, 47, said he and Georgina were baffled about the cause of the fire which engulfed their car.

Georgina said their car had been parked outside their house for several hours before the explosion.

“The pace and ferocity at which the fire took hold and engulfed the entire car and pretty much the entire front of our house was scary beyond belief,” her husband Scott said, adding: “This is a pretty calamitous car failure, in my view, of a prestigious brand and our concern is this could happen again and people could ultimately lose their lives.”

Firefighters arrived and told the family they had been minutes away from losing their home.

The family said the car was only two years old and had not shown any sign of a fault, the BBC reports.

It was parked on the drive at 11:30 BST on the day of the explosion four weeks ago.

The family now want answers about how their car could have exploded.

Mercedes-Benz UK said it was carrying out an investigation.