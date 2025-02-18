Keir Starmer: Ukraine Peace Deal Must Get U.S. Commitment to Military Intervention in Worst-Case Scenario

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wants a guarantee of U.S. military intervention in Ukraine in a worst-case scenario to ensure any future peace deal there goes ahead.

Speaking in Paris after an emergency summit with European leaders on Monday, Starmer said U.S. backing is the “only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again.”

And he said the future of Ukraine is not the only thing at stake.

“It is an existential question for Europe as a whole, and therefore vital for Britain’s national interests,” he added. “This is a once in a generation moment for the collective security of our continent.”

Any peace deal for Ukraine must “safeguard its sovereignty” and deter Russian leader Vladimir Putin from engaging in “further aggression in the future,” Sir Keir added.

Marco Rubio and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov have since met for talks on the future of the Ukraine war, but even before sitting down, Russia made clear it was approaching the conflict’s future with a hard set of bargaining points, as Breitbart News reported.

The first high-level talks between the U.S. and Russia since Moscow launched a second invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago concluded its first round Tuesday with no immediate outcome or agreement made.