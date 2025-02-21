China Warns It Will Use Australia’s East Coast for Naval ‘Live-Fire’ Drills

China warned Friday it intends to hold naval “live-fire” naval drills in the waters off Australia’s east coast as commercial flights were told to steer clear of the area.

AFP reports Beijing described the manoeuvres as training exercises that were “safe, standard and professional” and in line with international law.

Canberra’s defence department has been monitoring the Chinese navy vessels — frigate Hengyang, cruiser Zunyi and replenishment vessel Weishanhu — since they were spotted last week.

“This is activity that has occurred in waters consistent with international law,” Australia’s left-wing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

“There has been no imminent risk of danger to any Australian assets or New Zealand assets, and that’s why this notification occurs.”

Asked about the drills on Friday, China’s foreign ministry said the country’s military had “organised a naval formation to conduct training and exercises in distant waters.”

“The exercises were conducted in a safe, standard, and professional manner at all times, in accordance with relevant international laws and practices,” ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a regular press briefing.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong earlier voiced concern over the exercises.

“We will be discussing this with the Chinese,” she told national broadcaster ABC from Johannesburg where she was attending a G20 meeting.

Australia’s air safety agency warned commercial flights to alter their course after receiving “reports of live firing in international waters”.

“As a precaution, we have advised airlines with flights planned in the area,” government agency Airservices Australia said in a statement.

“We are also working together to coordinate advice to operators and pilots.”

Australian and New Zealand military ships and P-8 Poseidon surveillance planes have been monitoring the Chinese warships for days.