Dutch police have revealed that the suspect in the Amsterdam mass stabbing on Thursday is a 30-year-old Ukrainian from the war-torn region on Donetsk.

Amsterdam Police have identified Ukrainian national “Roman D.” as being suspected of stabbing five people near Dam Square in the city centre of the Dutch capital city, De Telegraaf reports.

The 30-year-old Ukrainian native is alleged to have used a knife to attack a Dutch woman, a Belgian woman, a Polish man, and two Americans, a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man.

Police struggled to immediately identify the alleged attacker given that the suspect was carrying multiple fake identity documents and refused to divulge his true name and personal details.

However, it was later revealed that Roman D. was from the Ukrainian region of Donetsk, one of the territories that has since come largely under control of the Russian invading forces.

Initial indications were that the victims were chosen at random, however, investigations continue to determine the motive for the attack, which remains unknown.

After apparently attempting to flee from the scene, Roman D. was run down by a courageous, young English tourist, who successfully managed to detain him until police arrived.

During the attack, the alleged knifeman also suffered an injuries to his leg. He has thus been in a prison hospital in Scheveningen since the attack.

Responding to the disclosure from the police that a Ukrainian migrant was suspected of committing the attack in Amsterda, Dutch populist leader Geert Wilders remarked: “And we keep paying.”