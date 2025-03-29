Crimes like murder, manslaughter, and rape increased in Germany last year, police statistics reveal, with the number of ‘non-German’ suspects increasing as well.

The latest set of Police Crime Statistics shows violent crime as a whole is up 1.5 per cent in 2024, bringing Germany to a new record level, it is stated. In the claimed figures, said to have been seen by broadsheet newspaper Die Welt and due to be officially published by Berlin in April, it is shown that while overall crime numbers fell, the most violent crimes continue to rise.

Per the report, murder and manslaughter are up 0.9 per cent in a year, while serious sexual crimes including rape and sexual assault leading to death are up by a shameful 9.3 per cent in 2024.

The distribution of crime increased is quite uneven, the report states. Bavaria, for instance, is the safest of Germany’s Federal states with the fewest crimes reported per capita. On the other hand, Bremen and Berlin are the least safe, with over three times more crimes per capita each.

This may reflect, to some extent, an urban-versus-rural split: Bremen and Berlin are two of Germany’s smallest states, each accounting essentially for one city each. Bavaria, on the other hand, is the largest state by a considerable margin, being half as large as the next largest again.

All are roughly equal in GDP, suggesting poverty alone in Europe’s wealthiest nation may not be behind the differences in crime rates.

Despite the surges in specific violent crime types, crime of all forms fell overall in 2024, but Welt notes this is down to the country’s outgoing left-wing coalition legalising the possession of cannabis, meaning the hundreds of thousands of drug crimes a year have been much reduced.

Of the suspects, the figures are reported to show a 7.5 per cent rise in “non-German” suspects. Criminals are also getting younger, it is said, with the number of “children” suspects up 11.3 per cent and a 3.8 per cent increase among teens.

While the considerable rise in “non-Germans” may be striking, German crime statistics are not very sophisticated and can frustrate further enquiry. Because ‘German’ in this case is broadly defined, and actually means anyone with a government-issued passport, the statistics can hide a greater trend in migrant crime involving second generation residents, or even first-generation migrants who have achieved citizenship.

Attempts have been made to reverse-engineer the data to get a clearer picture of what is really going on criminally in Germany. Last year, it was reported the Alternative for Germany party had acquired the list of the forenames of every ‘German citizen’ gang-rape suspect in one Federal state, for instance.

Splitting the that list into all names that could plausibly be heritage German and those likely not, the data at least suggested a strong majority of all suspects were migrant heritage.

As reported at the time:

In those cases 155 suspects have been identified, and 71 of those are German citizens. Known migrants are therefore already thought responsible for over half of attacks, the statistics reveal, but the disparity becomes even more clear when the forenames — which can be released in line with German privacy law, if not the surnames — are studied, it is claimed. The state’s AfD faction say adding those known migrants to German citizens with what it describes as obviously not German-heritage forenames suggests a massive 76 per cent of suspects are of foreign heritage. A separate analysis of the same data by German newspaper of record Die Welt states that even when counting out all “doubtful” name cases such as Jason or Luca, it still finds 78.1 per cent of suspects “in all probability had a migration background”. Welt notes “German” suspects on the list included individuals with names like “Bilal, Ibrahim or Muhammed”. As previously reported, as mass migration continues to transform German society, names like Mohammed and its spelling variants are already becoming more popular in Germany for new-born babies. The analysis by Welt is remarkable for a mainstream right-centrist European newspaper, given the now long accepted official position that nationality is defined by passport alone, and to question this or dig deeper in individual heritage is said to be a racist act.

