Woke Air Canada Celebrates Pride Month with ‘First all-2SLGBTQIA+ Flight’

Air Canada has been forced to shut off public access to its social media replies after launching a special Pride Month celebration that drew critical responses rather than applause.

The Canadian national carrier went public with a post on X – formerly Twitter – celebrating its “first all-2SLGBTQIA+ flight.”

The slick, 90-second video across went across all its platforms, featuring employees from pilots and engineers to ground staff and cabin crew who identify across the self-described “2SLGBTQIA+” spectrum – Two-Spirit (2S), Lesbian (L), Gay (G), Bisexual (B), Transgender (T), Queer or Questioning (Q), Intersex (I), Asexual (A).

“Our first all-2SLGBTQIA+ flight was a heartfelt celebration reflecting our unwavering commitment to inclusivity and equality, in the air and on the ground,” Air Canada posted on X.

Unfortunately for the airline – now in its 87th year – the comment section was less than welcoming and flooded with negative responses that overwhelmed the likes and shares, the Daily Mail reports.

Despite the airline’s initial enthusiasm, within hours the replies were disabled, a rare intervention signaling Air Canada’s Pride celebration had gone anything but smoothly due to unintended consequences.

For the most part commenters expressed frustration that sexual identity, rather than professional competency and ability, was being showcased, the Mail noted.

“When booking flights i know my first concern is the sexually of the flight crew. LGB arent you sick of being used?” said one.

“Nothing screams “inclusion” like blocking most of the public from commenting on your company’s post,” said another.

Still more joined in, with yet another posited: “As a gay man, I find it absolutely terrifying you put people in the cockpit based on their identity rather than their skill to fly a plane…”

This is not the first time Air Canada has been thrust into the public eye for reasons it did not foresee.

As Breitbart News reported, in 2019 it parted with tradition by dropping “ladies and gentlemen” or the French “mesdames et messieurs” when greeting passengers aboard its aircraft, in a major change to the carrier’s protocols.

Instead, crew were ordered to use gender-neutral greetings such as “good morning everybody” in a bid to spare the feelings of gender fluid passengers.

A company memo stated, “we want to ensure an inclusive space for everyone, including those who identify with gender X.”

The change in language was adopted by gate agents, flight attendants and pilots.