Bookies Tip Reform UK for First Time to Win Most Seats at Next General Election

Reform UK is now the new favourites for the first time to win the most seats at the next general election.

According to bookmakers Star Sports, Nigel Farage’s party are outright favourites at 5/4 to pick up the most seats at the next poll, overtaking Labour, who sit at 11/8.

William Kedjanyi of Star Sports said, “Reform UK have been a growing force in British politics and with Nigel Farage’s party now leading Westminster voting intentions, we’ve cut their price to win the most seats at the next general election, making them outright 5/4 favourites.

“Reform have leapfrogged Labour (now 11/8) for the first time. It’s arguably a surprise the crossover didn’t happen sooner, considering they have been ahead in the polls and pinched an important seat from Labour in the recent Runcorn & Helsby by-election as well as welcoming defectors from the Conservatives (9/2).

“Given Reform’s charge in Wales and Scotland, it’ll take a considerable effort to stop them winning the next general election, should it happen any sooner than 2029.”

Punter support for Reform UK follows Farage’s declaration in May that Britain is at the dawning of a “new political age” following his party’s blowout victory in local elections in England, from which the so-called Conservatives “will never recover.”

As Breitbart News reported, massively outperforming expectations, Farage’s party took a hammer to the Westminster establishment.

It picked up 677 council seats in all, taking control of 10 councils, the mayoralty of Greater Lincolnshire, and adding the Runcorn and Helsby seat in Parliament.