Immigration is killing Europe, warned U.S. President Donald Trump has he arrived in north Britain for a four-day visit to Scotland.

President Donald Trump touched down at Glasgow Prestwick Airport in Scotland, north Britain on Friday evening and briefly delivered on-camera remarks before travelling to his Turnberry golf resort in which he warned of Europe despoiling its natural beauty with wind turbines and destroying its very self with mass migration.

While he kicked off with wind energy — President Trump has objected to green energy products despoiling the natural beauty of his ancestral Scotland for many years — his most strident comments of the huddle were on open borders, as he warned of an existential threat to the continent. President Trump said: “you better get your act together or you’re not going to have a Europe any more. You’ve got to get your act together… you’re allowing it to happen to your countries, and you’ve got to stop this horrible invasion that’s happening to Europe”.

Urging European leaders to “shut it down”, Trump boasted of America’s own recent achievements in border control, noting “last month we had nobody entering our country, nobody”.

In all, President Trump said, “immigration is killing Europe” and wind turbines are “killing the beauty of your countries”.

On other business, Trump also made remarks anticipating meetings with European leaders who are due to beat a path to Scotland in the coming days. Among them are British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and European Union Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen.

The United States and United Kingdom have already struck a trade deal, and President Trump lauded Starmer for that, saying their meeting would be more celebratory than practical. As for Von der Leyen, Trump said a deal would be important, but is far from certain.

He said: “with the European Union I think we have a good 50/50 chance. That’s a lot! … that would be the biggest deal of them all if we make it.”

President Trump is mixing business and pleasure in the coming days, combining those meetings with personal visits to his Turnberry and Aberdeen golf courses. His last visit to Scotland was met with protests — the country can tend to lean quite heavily left — and this trip appears to be no different. As noted by the BBC, his arrival on Friday was met by a group of women writing “Free Paestine” in the sand on a beach near to the Turnberry golf course, an activist telling the broadcaster they believed the writing would be visible from the President’s aircraft as he passed overhead.