Arrest Made After Spate of Faeces Smeared Over London Synagogues

London’s Metropolitan Police say they have made an arrest after a series of “revolting and appalling acts” including alleged smearing of “excrement” on Synagogues and other properties tied to the London Jewish community in recent weeks.

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Hendon, London on Friday afternoon the Metropolitan Police said in connection to a string of “religiously motivated criminal damage” suspected offences in north London from August 31st to September 7th. Police said the man is being held in custody pending further enquiries and the force has deployed extra officers to the impacted areas.

The London Shomrim, a Jewish community voluntary security force that works closely with the Metropolitan Police said they’d gathered security camera footage and passed “intelligence” and evidence to the Metropolitan Police to expedite the investigation into the antisemitic acts. They said in a statement on the arrest: “We thank the police for listening to our concerns, putting on extra resources, and acting decisively to arrest the suspect.

“Our volunteers have been working tirelessly around the clock, analysing CCTV and carrying out covert operations to assist this investigation. This arrest is a testament to the strength of partnership between the community, Shomrim, and the police. We will continue to support those affected and ensure our community feels safe and reassured.”

Among the incidents being investigated are attacks on four synagogues, a Jewish school, a nursery, and cars associated with Jewish organisations in the Barnet neighbourhood either being allegedly “smeared with excrement” or having “liquid thrown” over them.

Detective Superintendent Katie Harber of London police said: “These are revolting and appalling acts and we are very aware of the distress this has caused to those who have been targeted. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour.”