President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Windsor Park aboard Marine One on Wednesday afternoon, where they were greeted by the King and Queen before climbing aboard a line of horse-drawn Royal coaches for the ride to the historic castle.

Donald Trump grinned broadly as he was greeted by William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales at the steps of Marine One after it touched down in the walled garden at Frogmore on Wednesday. Minutes later, President Trump and First Lady Melania were met by the King and Queen, for the first formalities of this week’s State Visit to the United Kingdom.

Already unprecedented in being the second State Visit for a foreign head of state to Britain, today’s events feature a number of other unusual events including the carriage drive through Windsor Park to the 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle. It is the first time a U.S. President has been in a Royal Coach in many years, given for security reasons they normally only ever travel in ‘The Beast’ armoured Presidential Limousine, or heavily-protected aircraft.

Also unusual is the scope of the visit. President Trump and his Wife Melania are not the only ones to get the Royal treatment, but several senior members of Trump’s government have been included too, including Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent who were also conducted in Royal horse-drawn coaches behind the President and King, who rode together.

As the procession of carriages went through the Park they passed the Royal Band which played both The Star-Spangled Banner and God Save The King for the lead coach.

The carriages were driven into the courtyard of Windsor Castle where President Trump was invited to inspect the guard of honour, drawn up of ceremonially-uniformed troops of the Guards regiments. President Trump saluted from the dais besides King Charles III as the massed bands played, again, the U.S.-anthem.

Having inspected the guard, the President, First Lady, and King and Queen went inside the Castle for a private lunch in the State Dining Room. After that, President Trump is due to privately lay a wreath on the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II, who hosted him on his last state visit to the United Kingdom.

Tonight the centrepiece of the visit is to be the state banquet at the Castle. A formal white tie affair and the highest honour bestowed, the meal is given in honour of the President and will see Trump and King Charles III give speeches and toasts.

Tomorrow is a political rather than Royal day and will see President Trump travel to the UK Prime Minister’s country retreat for bilateral talks and meetings.

This story is developing, more follows.