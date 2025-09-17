Pictures: President Trump Welcomed to Windsor by King Charles III For Historic State Visit

Getty Images / Collage
Oliver JJ Lane

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Windsor Park aboard Marine One on Wednesday afternoon, where they were greeted by the King and Queen before climbing aboard a line of horse-drawn Royal coaches for the ride to the historic castle.

Donald Trump grinned broadly as he was greeted by William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales at the steps of Marine One after it touched down in the walled garden at Frogmore on Wednesday. Minutes later, President Trump and First Lady Melania were met by the King and Queen, for the first formalities of this week’s State Visit to the United Kingdom.

Britain’s King Charles III (C) and US President Donald Trump (R) inspect the guard of honour during a ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, during the US president’s second State Visit. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are greeted by Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, upon their arrival at the grounds of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, for the start of a second State Visit. (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A helicopter believed to have President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on board approaches landing at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Already unprecedented in being the second State Visit for a foreign head of state to Britain, today’s events feature a number of other unusual events including the carriage drive through Windsor Park to the 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle. It is the first time a U.S. President has been in a Royal Coach in many years, given for security reasons they normally only ever travel in ‘The Beast’ armoured Presidential Limousine, or heavily-protected aircraft.

Also unusual is the scope of the visit. President Trump and his Wife Melania are not the only ones to get the Royal treatment, but several senior members of Trump’s government have been included too, including Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent who were also conducted in Royal horse-drawn coaches behind the President and King, who rode together.

As the procession of carriages went through the Park they passed the Royal Band which played both The Star-Spangled Banner and God Save The King for the lead coach.

The carriages were driven into the courtyard of Windsor Castle where President Trump was invited to inspect the guard of honour, drawn up of ceremonially-uniformed troops of the Guards regiments. President Trump saluted from the dais besides King Charles III as the massed bands played, again, the U.S.-anthem.

Britain’s King Charles III and US President Donald Trump travel in The Irish State Coach during a horse-drawn procession towards Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025 (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: King Charles III and U.S. President Donald Trump sit in a carriage (Photo by Jordan Pettitt – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff travel in the Ascot Landau carriage during a horse-drawn procession towards Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025 (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Having inspected the guard, the President, First Lady, and King and Queen went inside the Castle for a private lunch in the State Dining Room. After that, President Trump is due to privately lay a wreath on the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II, who hosted him on his last state visit to the United Kingdom.

Tonight the centrepiece of the visit is to be the state banquet at the Castle. A formal white tie affair and the highest honour bestowed, the meal is given in honour of the President and will see Trump and King Charles III give speeches and toasts.

Tomorrow is a political rather than Royal day and will see President Trump travel to the UK Prime Minister’s country retreat for bilateral talks and meetings.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: King Charles III and US President Donald Trump inspect the guard of honour during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: King Charles III and US President Donald Trump arrive for the ceremonial welcome during the State visit by the President of the United States of America on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Trump is in England from Sept. 16-18 on his second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: The horse-drawn procession makes its way towards Windsor Castle, on the day of the state visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Henry Nicholls – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This story is developing, more follows. 

 

