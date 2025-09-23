Trump Says London Wants to Establish ‘Sharia Law’

President Donald Trump said at the United Nations on Tuesday that London wants to establish Sharia Law and warned against it.

Trump called out London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of the U.K. capital, with whom he has quarreled since 2016.

“I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it’s been so changed, so changed. Now they want to go to Sharia Law, but you’re in a different country. You can’t do that,” Trump said.

“Both the immigration and their suicidal energy ideas will be the death of Western Europe if something is not done immediately. This cannot be sustained,” he added.

The U.K. Labor Party has notably advocated for allowing Sharia courts in the United Kingdom, as Breitbart London Deputy Editor Kurt Zindulka reported last week. Minister of State for Courts and Legal Services Sarah Sackman came out in full support of Sharia courts in the United Kingdom. Labor MP for Finchley and Golders Green said Sharia courts would not be a state court of law but a court of faith:

Sharia law forms no part of the law of England and Wales but in common with Christian, Jewish, and other courts of faith where people choose to put themselves before those councils, that’s part of the religious tolerance that is an important British value.

Zindulka emphasized that because most Sharia councils in the country have declined to sign onto the Arbitration Act of 1996, there is a shortage of oversight as to “how they function or provide recourse to those subjected to their rulings.”

Trump and Khan have long feuded, and Trump blocked Khan’s attendance at the Royal Banquet that King Charles hosted last Wednesday in Trump’s historic second state visit to the U.K.

WATCH — President Trump, First Lady Attend State Dinner in the UK:

Oh, I didn’t want him there, I asked that he not be there. I don’t want that. I think the Mayor of London, Khan, is among the worst mayors in the world… I’ve not liked him for a long time. I have a certain pride in London, the UK, my mother was born in Scotland as you know. And when I see Mayor Khan doing a bad job with the stabbings, the dirt, the filth. It’s not the same.

Trump told GB News:

Khan responded to Trump’s comments about London desiring Sharia Law on Tuesday in a statement obtained by the New York Times, calling them “bigoted” and unworthy of a response.

“London is the greatest city in the world, safer than major U.S. cities, and we’re delighted to welcome the record number of U.S. citizens moving here,” he added.