U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday urged Swedish career protester Greta Thunberg to see a doctor because, “… for a young person, she’s so angry. She’s so crazy.”

Trump was speaking after Thunberg was deported from Israel along with 170 other activists who were detained while taking part in a flotilla bound for Gaza, as Breitbart News reported.

The president’s advice to the left-wing Swede was simple: “She is just a troublemaker … She has an anger management problem. I think she should see a doctor. If you ever watch her — for a young person, she’s so angry. She’s so crazy. You can have her,” Trump said.

This is not the first time Trump has taken issue with Thunberg.

In June he called her a “strange” and “angry person” who should attend an “anger management class” following her claims of being kidnapped after her boat was intercepted by Israeli forces off the Gaza coast, as Breitbart News reported.

Thunberg claimed she had been “kidnapped” by Israel on that occasion while others echoed the claim that they were “abducted” by Israel, since they were arrested in international waters.

Per the BBC, Israel says 171 people have now been deported to Greece and Slovakia and are citizens of Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway, the UK, Serbia, and the United States.

Both Egypt and Israel have maintained a blockade against Gaza for years in an effort to prevent Hamas terrorist groups from obtaining weapons.

Thunberg arrived in Greece late Monday to a cheering pro-Palestinian crowd after she and hundreds of other activists captured by Israel on the high seas were deported following an attempt to reach the Hamas terrorist group and its supporters in Gaza.