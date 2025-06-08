Greta Thunberg Claims She’s Been ‘Kidnapped’ by Israel

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg claimed early Monday that she and her shipmates had been “kidnapped” by the “Israeli occupational forces” that had intercepted their ship as they tried to reach Gaza.

Earlier, Israel’s Foreign Ministry had announced that the military had intercepted Thunberg’s ship of anti-Israel activists as it was heading towards Gaza.

In a video posted to X by the Israel Foreign Ministry, all of the passengers from the ship were seen wearing life jackets and being provided with sandwiches and water.

Breitbart News previously reported that Thunberg, and other people such as actor Liam Cunningham, who played Davos Seaworth on Game of Thrones, and Rima Hassan, a European Parliament member, were taking part in the trip that was organized by the Freedom Flotilla.

In a separate post on X, Israel’s Foreign Ministry pointed out that Thunberg’s “selfie yacht” had “included less than a single truckload of aid,” and added that “more than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the past two weeks.”

“The ‘selfie yacht’ of the ‘celebrities’ is safely making its way to the shores of Israel,” the Israel Foreign Ministry wrote. “The passengers are expected to return to their home countries. While Greta and others attempted to stage a media provocation whose sole purpose was to gain publicity — and which included less than a single truckload of aid — more than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the past two weeks, and in addition, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has distributed close to 11 million meals directly to civilians in Gaza.”

“There are ways to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip — they do not involve Instagram selfies,” the Israel Foreign Ministry added. “The tiny amount of aid that was on the yacht and not consumed by the ‘celebrities’ will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz previously revealed that he had “instructed the IDF to act to prevent” the ship from reaching Gaza.

“Israel will act against any attempt to break the blockade or assist terrorist organizations — at sea, in the air, and on land,” Katz added.

In response to Israel intercepting the ship, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition posted a series of videos on X claiming that the people on the ship had been “kidnapped by Israeli forces.”