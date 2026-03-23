Jewish Ambulance Service Set Ablaze in London Antisemitic Attack

Ambulances belonging to a Jewish community service in Golders Green, London, were set on fire in the early hours of Monday morning in what the Metropolitan Police is investigating as a new antisemitic arson attack in the United Kingdom.

The BBC reports four ambulances were set ablaze.

London Fire Brigade responding to the emergency at around 01:40 a.m. (GMT). CCTV footage reportedly shows three suspects walking towards an ambulance before setting it on fire, per the BBC.

The vehicles belonged to Hatzola Northwest, a first aid emergency community service. Multiple cylinders in the vehicles exploded, breaking the windows of nearby flats. At press time, no injuries have been reported. Around 30 people were taken into a local shelter.

In an official statement, the Metropolican Police detailed an investigation has been launched and the incident is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, with officers remaining on scene.

“We are aware of reports of explosions – this is believed to be linked to gas cannisters onboard the ambulances.”

“We know this incident will cause a great deal of community concern and officers remain on scene to carry out urgent enquiries,” Police Superintendent Sarah Jackson said. “We are in the process of examining CCTV and are aware of online footage. We believe we are looking for three suspects at this early stage.”

“There have been no arrests yet, and we would urge anyone with information to please contact us as soon as possible – you can do so anonymously if you wish,” she continued.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned the attack on a Monday morning social media post.

“This is a deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack. My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news,” Starmer said.

“Antisemitism has no place in our society,” he continued. “Anyone with any information must come forward to the police.”

“We know this incident will cause a great deal of community concern and officers remain on scene to carry out urgent enquiries,” Superintendent Jackson reportedly said.