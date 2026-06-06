Senior British Royals Gather as King Charles’ Nephew Marries Nurse Harriet Sperling

KEMBLE, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling depart with bridesmaids Geo
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Breitbart London

(AP) — King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla were among senior members of Britain’s royal family who donned elegant hats, tailcoats and dresses to attend the wedding of Charles’ nephew Peter Phillips on Saturday.

Phillips, the son of Charles’ sister Princess Anne, wed Harriet Sperling, a nurse working for the National Health Service, in a church ceremony in the southwestern English village of Kemble.

KEMBLE, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Queen Camilla arrives for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints' Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints' Church in Kemble today. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

KEMBLE, ENGLAND – JUNE 06: Queen Camilla arrives for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

They were joined by more than 100 guests including Prince William, Princess Catherine, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and other royals.

KEMBLE, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales leave the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

KEMBLE, ENGLAND – JUNE 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales leave the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

KEMBLE, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: (L-R) Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie of York, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints' Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints' Church in Kemble today. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

KEMBLE, ENGLAND – JUNE 06: (L-R) Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie of York, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The bride wore a high-neck lace gown designed by Emilia Wickstead.

Phillips, 48, is the son Anne and her first husband Mark Phillips. He is the late Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest grandson, and William and Prince Harry’s first cousin.

Phillips split from his first wife Autumn Kelly, with whom he has two children. His engagement to Sperling was announced last year.

KEMBLE, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: King Charles III arrives at the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

KEMBLE, ENGLAND – JUNE 06: King Charles III arrives at the Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Well-wishers cheered when the bride and royals arrived, and after the ceremony guests held umbrellas in heavy rain to throw rose petals over the couple as they left the church.

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