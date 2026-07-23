Despite a persistent drumbeat of political speeches informing the public that Britain is drifting towards a major war that they will have to provide troops for, Britons appear less willing to serve in the armed forces than ever, new polling states.

Just six per cent of people in Britain would immediately volunteer for the military if the country faced “an imminent invasion”, polling that has found the lowest figures for willingness to defend the nation yet states. The YouGov poll, which surveyed 2,300 “British people” for Sky News, found a further 14 per cent would be willing to serve if they were called up, making a total of just 20 per cent.

Larger than those two groups are 17 per cent who told the pollster they would refuse all orders to serve, but all of these groups are dwarfed by the 52 per cent who believe the military wouldn’t be able to find a role for them at all. Reasons for this self-professed ineligibility for service were said to include “age or disability“, but it wasn’t explicit whether that may have also included those who feel their nationality would preclude them for service.

In fact, the British military’s rules on nationality are, by global standards, very broad, and you don’t have to be a British citizen to join up. Citizens of Ireland and the 55 Commonwealth nations are all eligible, although as noted by the British Army, if you are a “refugee or asylum seeker… Unfortunately you are not able to join”.

The 20 per cent of Britons surveyed this week as being willing to fight in some way or another is the lowest yet captured in pollster research, and shows an accelerating decline despite persistent messaging from political and military leaders that the post-Cold War peace dividend era is over and it is now time for greater societal interaction with defence. Indeed, Breitbart reported in May 2025 on similar polling which found that considerably more Britons said they would fight for the country at 35 per cent, even if this was still fewer than the 48 per cent who said they would not fight for Britain “under any circumstances”.

That Ipsos polling found there was a major gender imbalance in the results, with 49 per cent of men saying they would take up arms, compared to just 21 per cent of women.

Similar figures were reflected in other polling a year later in April 2026, when 38 per cent of young people aged 16 to 29 said they would be willing to go to war “under some circumstances”, with 50 per cent reported they would not serve at all. A reflection from an academic on the research at the time noted young people get an ever-worse deal in Britain and this may impact their enthusiasm to potentially pay the ultimate price.

They said: “In those circumstances, it should be little surprise that 50 per cent say they wouldn’t fight for the country under any circumstances. Or as many young people might put it: why fight for a country that isn’t fighting for you?”.

Further defence issues polling released today by Sky suggests that despite that political push to centre Russia as a major military threat to the country, that low interest in joining the armed forces may simply come down to disbelief that the Russian Federation is actually planning an amphibious invasion of the British Isles. Some 51 per cent were said to think it unlikely the UK will “under full scale attack within the next decade”, while less than a third at 29 per cent thought it likely. Nearly as many at 20 per cent said they don’t know.

Paradoxically then, perhaps, a clear majority also think the British military is underfunded given the job it has to do. 57 per cent say too little is spent and 53 per cent say they aren’t confident in the ability of the military to keep Britain safe “should the worst happen”. In April, YouGov found that 72 per cent thought other countries post a large or moderate amount of danger to Britain, while 16 per cent said it was not much or none.

As previously reported: