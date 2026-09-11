Morocco Declares ‘No Evidence’ It Was Behind Ceuta Illegal Migrant Invasion

The Islamic regime in Morocco released a statement Thursday rejecting accusations of its alleged involvement in the mass illegal migrant invasion of Ceuta — affirming “no evidence, facts, or reports” can substantiate said allegations.

The Moroccan regime affirmed that it will not accept becoming a political “scapegoat” for Spain’s politics — an assertion that comes right as an overwhelming majority of Spaniards believe that Morocco was behind the chaotic invasion.

In recent days, several Spanish politicians from the center-right People’s Party (PP) and the anti-mass-migration Vox party have intensified accusations against Morocco, accusing its regime of having driven the migrant invasion of the Spanish North African enclave.

The accusations come right after a bombshell report from Spanish police authorities accused Moroccan agents of coordinating the invasion.

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Additionally, a recent poll conducted days before the report was publicly revealed found that as many as nine out of every 10 Spaniards directly blame Morocco for the invasion of Ceuta.

Standing in stark contrast, however, is socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has repeatedly insisted that there is no “solid proof” that can substantiate the accusations against Morocco. Furthermore, Sánchez shockingly affirmed this week that the thousands of illegal migrants that swarmed their way into Ceuta are not invaders, but rather people “seeking a better life.”

The Alawite regime in Rabat, through its Foreign Ministry, released a statement on Thursday addressing the ongoing discourse. The ministry prefaced its remarks by praising the “good” relations between Morocco and Spain, affirming that relations reached its “fullest expression” after King Mohammed VI and Pedro Sánchez met in April 2022.

Referring to the “unfortunate” late July events in Ceuta, the Moroccan Ministry asserted a thorough investigation is required to determine all of its circumstances, “expose any manipulation, and, above all, ensure that they never happen again.”

The statement continued by affirming there is “no evidence” of any involvement of Moroccan authorities in the invasion.

The ministry said:

“Today, setting aside all controversy and rhetoric, common sense and truthful discourse call for asking straightforward questions: Why continue to level accusations against Morocco when no evidence, facts, or reports establish any involvement on the part of Moroccan authorities? Why are illegal migrants not being returned, even though the Moroccan government has officially committed to readmitting them? Why are unaccompanied minors being kept away from their families, when Morocco has urgently requested their return? The answer to these questions is not to be found in Morocco, but with the relevant Spanish authorities.”

The Moroccan Foreign Ministry claimed that Spanish politicians and media are “exploiting” Morocco for “domestic political purposes. Without naming any party in specific, the ministry found it “particularly regrettable” that parties with experience in governing have “fallen into this quagmire where unreasonable and populist escalation prevails over common sense.” The Foreign Ministry also extended its accusations against Spanish legislative and judicial institutions who are allegedly leading to “discord” with their respective initiatives.

“These missteps, where discernment gives way to oversimplification and objective analysis to accusatory rhetoric, fuel a strategy of fear that is detrimental to all,” the text read, before affirming that Morocco “refuses to be used as a pre-election political pawn, nor will it accept being the scapegoat in political score-settling. Geographical proximity is an immutable reality.”

The Spanish People’s Party responded to Morocco’s statement through remarks shared with multiple local outlets on Friday morning.

The center-right party reiterated its accusations against Rabat, stating that Morocco conducted a “hybrid attack” against Spain “and therefore Europe” with the invasion of Ceuta, holding the Moroccan government “responsible for what happened, whether by action or omission.”

“Defending the nation’s general interests, the integrity of our borders, and the safety of the Spanish people is an absolute priority for the Popular Party,” the statement reportedly read. “We will always uphold this priority with resolve, within the framework of the rule of law and regardless of the circumstances.”