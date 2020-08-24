WATCH: Woman Attacks Lector at Philadelphia Mass

A lector was attacked by an unidentified assailant while participating in Sunday mass in a Philadelpia cathedral.

The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul was the stage of a shocking attack on Sunday morning, during regular mass. The service was being livestreamed by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia for parishioners who could not personally attend, and the unprovoked episode was caught on camera.

The victim said the woman was mumbling something about “respecting God” when she lunged forward and struck her multiple times in the head before fleeing the scene. Police are currently searching for the suspect, describing her as “a black woman standing 5 feet 8 inches tall with a heavy build.”

Archibishop Nelson Perez called the attack “a senseless act of aggression,” continuing:

Such behavior is unacceptable at all times, especially within the confines of a church building and during the celebration of the Holy Mass. I was saddened to learn of this incident and regret that it took place. Please be assured that there are safety and security plans in place for the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

Even so, Perez was unwavering in his commitment to remain open to the community. “We welcome all visitors and work to provide for their safety,” he continued. “Violence has no place in our world and every life is a precious gift from God. Please join me in praying for everyone involved in today’s incident and for respect for our fellow brothers and sisters.”