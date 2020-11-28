Dallas Church Surprises 100 Seniors with Rent Assistance on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day came with a surprise blessing for 100 Dallas-area seniors when they assembled for services at a community church.

The seniors, who have been struggling to make ends meet for the past year, were invited to a special service at Inspiring Body of Christ Church on Thanksgiving, KHOU reported.

During the service, Inspiring Body of Christ Church announced it would be blessing 100 seniors with rental assistance to help them afford to stay in their homes over the holidays.

“We give out turkeys. We get young people out of jail. Whatever God allows us to do. We’ve never before been able to say to somebody we don’t want you outside if we can help it,” Senior Pastor Rickie Rush told members.

The church is setting aside $100,000 for its “Home for Thanksgiving Program.”

“God is an awesome God, and he works in mysterious ways. I was praying the other night, I didn’t know how my rent was going to be paid,” Betty Young explained.

The ministry is working with a team of Dallas County judges that often have to issue eviction notices.

”At a time like this, especially with the pandemic, it’s saying that we need to keep seniors in their home and do all that we can do,” Judge Thomas Jones explained.

The rental assistance is being doled out through the precinct that deals with evictions and will help residents who are at least 65 years of age and older or people who are disabled.