Conservatives slammed the New York Times for labeling President Joe Biden “perhaps the most religiously observant commander in chief” in 50 years in a story published Saturday.

Pundits pointed out that former presidents Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush were also known for their outspoken faith.

“George W Bush said Jesus Christ was his favorite philosopher and credited Billy Graham with changing his life. Jimmy Carter taught Sunday School. Cmon,” pastor and author Daniel Darling wrote on Twitter.

“I think it is fair to say that Biden is sincere in a version of liberal Christianity, but the most religiously observant in a half century? Not even the most religiously observant liberal in that stretch (Carter),” the Washington Examiner’s Jim Antle tweeted.

The Times article claimed Biden was committing to Pope Francis’s focus on “environmental protection, poverty, and migration” by rejoining the Paris climate accords and stopping the construction of a border wall.

However, the article’s author also noted that Catholic faith leaders criticized Biden for his policies on “abortion, contraception, marriage, and gender.”

Roman Catholic bishops recently condemned Biden’s executive order on anti-discrimination protections to specific groups, arguing that it did not properly account for religious liberty and put forth “false theories on human sexuality.”