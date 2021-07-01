Rabbi Stabbed in Broad Daylight Outside Boston-Area Synagogue

Images of Shaloh House Jewish Russian Center & Synagogue of Greater Boston captured from Google Maps.
Joshua Caplan

An Orthodox rabbi was stabbed multiple times in broad daylight outside of a Boston-area synagogue on Thursday, according to reports.

Chabbad.org reports:

Shlomo Noginski was repeatedly stabbed today outside of the Shaloh House Jewish Day School in Brighton, Mass. Noginski serves as a rabbi and teacher at Shaloh House, a Chabad institution serving the Boston-area’s Russian Jewish community, and their summer day camp was in session. […] Noginski was sitting on the front steps of the Shaloh House on his cell phone. The suspect approached him, drew a gun and asked Noginski to take him to his car. When the suspect attempted to force Noginski into the car, the rabbi tried running across the street to a small park called Brighton Common, where the suspect stabbed Noginski multiple times in the arm. As the rabbi tried to fend off the attacker he raised a commotion, finally causing the suspect to flee.

Noginski is currently receiving medical treatment at Boston Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The suspected attacker was armed with a gun and a knife. He was immediately taken into custody by police.

WBZ reporter Paula Ebben shared a photo of the scene to social media:

“We are all very shaken by what happened and ask for you to please keep Rabbi Noginski in your prayers,” Shaloh House director Rabbi Don Rodkin said in a statement. “We are heartened by the outpouring of concern and compassion we have received in just the last hours since the incident.”

Law enforcement have launched an investigation into the attacker’s motive.

