Nonprofit evangelical organizations are answering the call to help tornado survivors in the aftermath of the devastation, as faith endures in affected communities.

The Christian Broadcasting Network’s (CBN) Operation Blessing brought essential supplies to First Baptist Church in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, after assisting survivors in Tennessee.

“We’re providing food items, comfort items for warmth, water, Home Depot buckets so that they can begin the process of restoring their lives to some sort of normalcy,” Operation Blessing’s Toby Swager said, per CBN.

The Franklin Graham-led Samaritan’s Purse deployed several disaster response units, including tractor-trailers filled with supplies, to tornado-hit areas, including Mayfield and Bowling Green, Kentucky, and northeast Arkansas.

A swarm of deadly nighttime tornadoes tore through six states last night into this morning. Scores are reported dead… Posted by Samaritan's Purse on Saturday, December 11, 2021

Assistance was not limited to evangelical nonprofits. On his own volition, a man named Jim Finch drove to Mayfield with a grill, food, and water and began cooking for victims in the middle of the wreckage, Breitbart News reported.

This man drove half an hour with a grill and a truckload of food and parked right in the middle of #Mayfield, Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/xrVbrMdJ9S — Victor Ordoñez (@TheOrdonezTimes) December 12, 2021

While Americans are stepping up to assist their fellow citizens, signs of faith have endured through immense struggle.

Jordan Baize of Bremen, Kentucky, sat inside his roofless home and played a worship song on the piano in a video that has gone viral and inspired many.

I have been overwhelmed by the love my family has been shown today. We are all safe, thank God. My brother, Jordan, has… Posted by Whitney Brown on Saturday, December 11, 2021

Jordan’s sister Whitney Brown was packing up salvageable possessions in one of the home’s bedrooms when she heard Jordan playing “There’s Something About That Name,” by Bill and Gloria Gaither. The piano was missing keys and had water damage, but that did not stop Jordan.

He told CBN that he and his family survived the storm by sheltering in the basement and using a mattress for protection.

“I don’t want to face this storm or any other without walking with Christ,” Baize told CBN. “In those trying times and even in the good times, that’s where I want to be found.”

“I played that song for me, to get a quiet moment by myself,” he added. “I guess it’s brought a lot of peace to folks that are going through a lot of difficult situations right now.”

In Mayfield, a church was damaged. Pieces of the roof are missing, windows were destroyed, and glass covers the church floor, according to CBN. What endures is a giant cross on the front of an education building across the street, one parishioner told the Washington Post.

'Everything Else Is Gone. The Cross Still Stands': Kentucky Church's Cross Reminds Survivors That God Is With Us Posted by CBN News on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

“It’s amazing to me that in the education building across the street, that cross that we put up in the window is still there, and the window is gone,” said parishioner Barry Fowler. “Everything else is gone. The cross still stands.”

Watch Below: