A true hero brought a grill, food, and water to tornado-rocked Mayfield, Kentucky, and started cooking for the town’s victims who are suffering through the aftermath of Friday’s destruction.

Watch Below:

This man drove half an hour with a grill and a truckload of food and parked right in the middle of #Mayfield, Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/xrVbrMdJ9S — Victor Ordoñez (@TheOrdonezTimes) December 12, 2021

Journalist Victor Ordoñez found the good Samaritan Jim Finch in the middle of Mayfield, surrounded by wreckage and working his massive grill.

‘I know they don’t have no electricity, so that means they don’t have no restaurants, no running water,” Finch told Ordonez. “So I just figured I’d do what I can do: show up with some food and some water.”

“What are we cooking,” Ordonez asks Finch in a follow-up video

“Hamburgers, chicken, I got sausage, eggs – just a little simple stuff that you can have and not have to worry about making a mess,” the grill master responded. “You know, grab and go type of food.”

Watch Below:

Jim wore a smile the whole morning, we laugh when I asked if he had a restaurant. He shook his head, “it just needed to be done,” he said. pic.twitter.com/tpZ1LMvdOA — Victor Ordoñez (@TheOrdonezTimes) December 13, 2021

Ordoñez asked Finch if he had a restaurant. The Kentucky-born man responded with a chuckle and a smile, “No sir, just needed to be done.”

Later, a church service was held in a parking lot across the street from Finch and his grill, according to Ordoñtez.

The town was home to the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory, which was destroyed on Friday night. Over 100 people were working when the tornado hit. Mayfield Consumer Products spokesperson Bob Ferguson said there have been eight confirmed deaths, while another eight remain missing, according to Reuters.