Dozens of protesters joined forces in Greensboro, North Carolina, to pray against an after school Satan club scheduled to meet inside a local elementary school Friday.

Police were stationed near Joyner Elementary School as 50 citizens gathered, carrying signs. Some participants knelt down to pray, Fox 8 reported.

“Kind of a rallying thing to say ‘we here in Greensboro does not want this in our schools,'” explained Tempe Moore, who organized the event.

On what appeared to be her social media page, Moore shared a photo showing some of the participants with their signs.

“Leave Our Kids Alone,” one sign read, while another stated, “God, Country, Family, Community.”

Thanks to all who came together today to pray for God's hand on this generation, for revival , and for victory over the enemy. It was awesome! God is faithful!

Although the participants were opposed to the after-school Satan club meeting inside the elementary school or other Guilford County school, flyers were handed out to students recently notifying them of the club.

“This is not a time for good men to do nothing. It’s a time to let our voices be heard,” Moore commented.

In a social media post on Friday, user Abbie Foust also shared pictures taken at the event and said the group prayed for the children, teachers, administrators, and parents:

We had a wonderful group show up to pray for Joyner as well as all of the children, teachers, administrators, parents,…

“Several people had left before the picture was taken… there was between 40-50 people present,” one follower replied, adding, “It was a sweet time of prayer. People from all walks of life, churches and color. It was quite beautiful.”

On April 22, Foust shared what appeared to be the flyer for the club that said it was sponsored by the Satanic Temple After School Satan Club and planned to meet at Joyner Elementary School in the cafeteria:

There is a Satan Club being held in Guilford County! Now isn't the time to be silent or timid! Reach out to the school…

“We’re not trying to endorse Satanism or criticize other religious organizations. Our club focuses on critical thinking, scientific rationalism,” asserted Lucien Greave, who was cofounder of the temple.

It was scheduled to begin last week on Joyner’s campus, however, the Guilford County School’s chief of staff said it was being reviewed.

In April, a Pennsylvania school board voted against having an After School Satan Club at a local elementary school, according to Breitbart News.