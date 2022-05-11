Catholic League: Schumer Act ‘Most Radical Pro-Abortion Bill Ever Written’

Catholic League president Bill Donohue blasted Sen. Chuck Schumer’s abortion bill Tuesday, saying it would “effectively guarantee abortion-on-demand.”

“On May 11, Sen. Chuck Schumer will introduce the Women’s Health Protection Act, the most radical pro-abortion bill ever written,” Donohue wrote, which would also “gut First Amendment protections for religious liberty.”

Schumer “has a problem with religious liberty whenever it collides with issues of sexuality,” Donohue noted. “His interest in abortion and gay rights clearly supersedes his interest in religious liberty, notwithstanding the fact that the Constitution explicitly mentions the free exercise of religion while saying nothing about abortion and gay rights.”

Schumer’s evolution epitomizes that of the Democratic Party itself, Donohue wrote, which has “radically turned against life and liberty.”

Following the leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, Schumer released a joint statement with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi excoriating the decision.

“If the report is accurate, the Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years – not just on women but on all Americans,” Schumer and Pelosi thundered.

“The Republican-appointed Justices’ reported votes to overturn Roe v. Wade would go down as an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history,” they declared.

“Several of these conservative Justices, who are in no way accountable to the American people, have lied to the U.S. Senate, ripped up the Constitution and defiled both precedent and the Supreme Court’s reputation – all at the expense of tens of millions of women who could soon be stripped of their bodily autonomy and the constitutional rights they’ve relied on for half a century,” they insisted.

