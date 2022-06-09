Second Pentecost Massacre in Nigeria Kills 32 Christians

News has emerged of a second massacre of Christians in Nigeria on Pentecost Sunday, this time carried out by Muslim Fulani raiders armed with AK-47 rifles.

On Sunday June 5, in the northern state of Kaduna, a horde of armed, motorcycle-riding Fulani militants raided a number of Christian villages in the local government area of ​​Kajuru, racking up a murder toll of 32. One of the villages, Maikori, was burned to the ground.

As Breitbart News reported, another massacre of scores of Christians took place Sunday in the southwestern Nigerian state of Ondo. Armed gunman stormed St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in the town of Owo in the morning when the faithful had gathered for Mass to celebrate Pentecost.

In response to the terror attack, Pope Francis sent a telegram expressing his deep sadness over the “horrific attack” at the church of Saint Francis and assuring all those affected by this act of “unspeakable violence” of his spiritual closeness.

“In commending the souls of the dead to the loving mercy of Almighty God and imploring divine healing and consolation upon the injured and those who are grieving, His Holiness prays for the conversion of those blinded by hatred and violence so that they will choose instead the path of peace and righteousness,” read the telegram, signed by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

AsiaNews, the official press agency of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions, said that in the case of the Fulani attacks, self-defense militias from the local villages attempted to resist the assault but were overwhelmed.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the Muslim motorcycle brigade also had air support from a helicopter that fired at villagers trying to repel the onslaught.

Awemi Dio Maisamari, National President of Adara Development Association (ADA), confirmed a death toll of 32 and released a statement chronicling the assault.

“The attack started around 12noon and lasted until around 6pm unchallenged by the state,” Maisamari said. “It was carried out by terrorists mounted on 150 motorcycles carrying three AK47 wielding persons each.”

“There was no way that poorly armed farmers using crude weapons could face the combined fire strength of better armed terrorists and a gun mounted helicopter,” he said.

Maisamari stated that the attack caused serious panic “leading to the displacement of thousands of people in the area.”

“Most of the displaced persons, especially women and children are still relocating to places like Katul Crossing, Kachia, Idon and Maraban Kajuru,” he added.

“The ADA also wishes to express its outrage with the Kaduna State Governor for abandoning the people to the mercy of terrorists,” he concluded.

