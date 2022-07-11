A woman in Mississippi is sharing her faith in a touching way with people she encounters at work, WLOX reported Wednesday.

When a woman named Dylan Brooke stopped in June for breakfast at the local McDonald’s, she experienced something very special.

“Usually I see Ms. Brenda at the drive-thru but this morning I decided to go inside and she just so happened to be at the counter inside too,” Brooke wrote in a social media post:

“She stopped me while I was going to get my drink and told me God told her she needed to pray for me right then and there,” Brooke continued, adding she was left in tears.

Brenda Wilson told WLOX it is something God has commanded her to do for others, stating, “Because all things are possible through Jesus Christ.”

Wilson also said, “We have times that we have to go through, but he allows me 15 seconds with each one that I pray with. It’s like, when they leave and have tears in their eyes, I know God touched your heart.”

Meanwhile, social media users lavished praise on the woman, one person writing, “Love Ms. Brenda. She always lifts me up. She’s my best reason for having breakfast there.”

“God is so good! Brenda is a gift from God,” another commented.

Another photo showed Wilson leaning out the drive-thru window while gently holding onto a customer’s hand as the two prayed together:

Wilson said she has been through some difficult trials in her life, but felt called to be a servant. Now, she begins each day with the same prayer.

“Every morning now I say Proverbs 3: 5-6 ‘trust in the Lord with all of your heart, lean not on your own understanding, but acknowledge Him in all My ways and He shall direct my path,” Wilson stated.

She continues touching lives during the breakfast and lunch hours at the McDonald’s located on Highway 90 in Ocean Springs.