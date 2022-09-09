Pope Francis Praises Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Steadfast Witness of Faith in Jesus Christ’

ROME — Pope Francis mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday, while praising her service to the nation and her deep Christian devotion.

In a telegram to the new King Charles III, the pontiff said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the Queen’s death and offered “heartfelt condolences” to Charles, the members of the royal family, and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“I willingly join all who mourn her loss in praying for the late Queen’s eternal rest,” Francis said, “and in paying tribute to her life of unstinting service to the good of the Nation and the Commonwealth, her example of devotion to duty, her steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ and her firm hope in his promises.”

The pope commended Elizabeth’s “noble soul” to the mercy of God, pledging Charles his prayers that Almighty God “will sustain you with his unfailing grace as you now take up your high responsibilities as King.”

“Upon you and all who cherish the memory of your late mother, I invoke an abundance of divine blessings as a pledge of comfort and strength in the Lord,” Francis concluded.

Elizabeth, who died at Balmoral Thursday at the age of 96, was Britain’s longest ever reigning monarch, ruling for 70 years and 214 days.

The pope’s tribute to the late Queen forms part of a massive outpouring of affection, esteem, and commendation from world leaders to mark the passing of Britain’s beloved monarch.

