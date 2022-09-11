Ukrainian Major Archbishop: Cries of Our People ‘Rise to the Heavens’

ROME — Ukrainian Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk denounced Russia’s “great war” on Ukraine Saturday, adding that the enemy “relentlessly attacks our cities and villages.”

In a video message marking the 199th day since the Russian invasion, Archbishop Shevchuk noted that the Ukrainian land continues to “tremble” and human blood is shed in the land.

“There are victims again, there are injured people,” said the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. “The cries and laments of the Ukrainian people rise to the heavens.”

Shevchuk said that heavy battles are taking place along the entire front line, especially in Donetsk region, with 13 missile strikes and 23 airstrikes against Ukrainian cities and villages in the prior 24 hours.

The enemy is “massively shelling” the Sumy region and Chernihiv region across the northern border, while Kharkiv is “truly the city that suffers the most from Russian shelling.”

“But we thank the Lord God that Ukraine is standing, Ukraine is fighting, Ukraine is praying,” he said.

The archbishop thanked “the heroic Armed Forces of Ukraine, our girls and boys who defend their homeland, who liberate her cities and villages from the brutal Russian occupation.”

He also gave thanks that we are alive and “able to see the light of day,” which means we can “pray for the victory of the Ukrainian people.”

“O God, bless our people with all wisdom. Make us faithful,” he prayed. “Make our army loyal to their oath, capable of defeating the enemy on the battlefield. “

“O God, bless Ukraine with the purity of Your love, with the grace of the Holy Spirit, give us victory and a real, just peace,” he concluded.

