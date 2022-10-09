Archbishop of Canterbury Warns of Negative ‘Impact’ if UK Embassy Moves to Jerusalem

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 15: Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby tours the refurbishments and unveils a foundation stone during a service at Holy Trinity Cathedral on August 15, 2014 in Auckland, New Zealand. The Archbishop, and his wife Caroline, are visiting New Zealand as part of a commitment to …
Fiona Goodall/Getty
Thomas D. Williams, Ph.D.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has voiced his worry of negative “impact” if the UK relocates its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem.

“The Archbishop is concerned about the potential impact of moving the British Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem before a negotiated settlement between Palestinians and Israelis has been reached,” reads a statement released to Jewish News on Friday by Archbishop Welby’s spokesperson.

“He is in touch with Christian leaders in the Holy Land and continues to pray for the peace of Jerusalem,” the statement concludes.

In expressing his misgivings over a possible transfer of the embassy, Welby joins a growing chorus of political parties and religious leaders expressing similar concern.

As Breitbart News reported, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Catholic Archbishop of Westminster, wrote to Prime Minister Liz Truss Thursday encouraging her not to move the U.K.’s embassy to Jerusalem.

In the letter, Nichols expressed his “profound concern” over Truss’s call for a review of the location of the British Embassy to the State of Israel, with the suggestion that it might be moved away from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Such a relocation of the U.K. Embassy would be “seriously damaging” to any possibility of lasting peace in the region as well as to “the international reputation of the United Kingdom,” the cardinal asserted.

Nichols said that Pope Francis and the leaders of churches in the Holy Land “have long called for the international Status Quo on Jerusalem to be upheld,” in accord with U.N. resolutions on the issue.

I can see “no valid reason” to consider such a move at the moment, the cardinal declared, while “earnestly” urging the prime minister “to reconsider the intention she has expressed and to focus all efforts on seeking a two-state solution, in which Jerusalem would have a guaranteed special status.”

