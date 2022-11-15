Father John Bok is still trying to understand how he narrowly escaped danger while on his way to Mass in Milford, Ohio.

“It’s a miracle,” the priest told the Catholic News Agency (CNA) earlier this month.

The incident happened October 2 as he was driving to Mass for the Feast of the Guardian Angels when a fellow driver experienced a seizure and blacked out.

The SUV drove off the road, rammed into a few obstacles, then sailed over Bok’s white car without leaving a single scratch.

SUV flies over priest's car leaving it miraculously untouched during high-speed car crash‼️ pic.twitter.com/36aSdy0qQM — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 12, 2022

Video footage showed the black SUV smack into a pole and go airborne as the other vehicle continued on down the road as if nothing happened.

“I do believe it’s a miracle, that God’s hand was in it some way,” Bok told Inside Edition. “All of a sudden, I sense something go by me but I didn’t really see it.”

The priest continued on his way and later delivered Mass at St. Andrews Catholic Church.

Bok has blindness in his left eye and also wears hearing aids. He told CNA a police officer later found him at a local restaurant and showed him the clip that was recorded by a nearby funeral home.

The officer also said the young driver was fine after being taken to the hospital.

Bok, who is a former physics teacher, later wrote on the Franciscan Friars website, “Why was the pole standing in that exact spot attached to nothing? By what laws of physics did it lift the boy’s car almost 5 feet in the air and send it over my car? So many questions.”

“I am certainly thankful to God. I will continue to wonder how much God and how much the laws of science played in the experience. And I continue to be amused by the fact that I was oblivious to what happened until I saw the video in the restaurant. As always, God is good,” he concluded.