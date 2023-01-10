Pope Francis: A Person’s Life Must Not Be ‘Entrusted to an Algorithm’

ROME — Pope Francis warned Tuesday of the dangers of impersonal algorithms taking control of important aspects of people’s lives.

In an address to participants in a conference on ethics in artificial intelligence (AI), the pontiff noted how AI “is increasingly present in every aspect of daily life, both personal and social” and “affects the way we understand the world and ourselves.”

“Innovation in this field means that these tools are increasingly decisive in human activity and even compelling in human decision-making,” he added.

The pope also called for the presence of representatives of the great world religions along with other men and women of goodwill “so that ‘algor-ethics’ – ethical reflection on the use of algorithms – will be increasingly present not only in public debate, but also in the development of technical solutions.”

Since algorithms have the potential for unjust outcomes we must “be vigilant and work to ensure that the discriminatory use of these instruments does not take root at the expense of the most fragile and excluded,” Francis insisted.

“Let us always remember that the way we treat the last and least of our brothers and sisters speaks of the value we place upon all human life,” he said.

As an example of such potential discrimination, the pope indicated the case of asylum seekers, asserting that “it is not acceptable that the decision about someone’s life and future be entrusted to an algorithm.”

“The scope and acceleration of the transformations of the digital era have in fact raised unforeseen problems and situations that challenge our individual and collective ethos,” he said.

Among those present for the pope’s address were Microsoft President Brad Smith, IBM Global Vice-President Dario Gil, and Maximo Torero Cullen, Chief Economist of FAO.

