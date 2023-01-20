Franklin Graham: We Have ‘Turned Our Back on God’

Prominent evangelical pastor Franklin Graham warned Friday that America has turned its back on God and is becoming a worse country in the process.

Speaking with Robert Costa of CBS News in Washington, DC, before the March for Life, Rev. Graham offered a dour assessment of the state of the nation, but also pointed out the road to recovery.

“We’ve turned our back on God. Politicians are looking for what people want and what culture wants instead of what God wants,” Graham proposed.

What once was a biblical nation has moved away from its Christian roots to its own detriment, he said.

“We need to have the absolute authority of God’s Word. I believe the Bible to be the Word of God,” Graham said. “What’s happened as a nation is we have turned our back on God, and as a result, we are getting farther and farther away from Him.”

“We’re not becoming a better country, we are becoming more violent,” he observed. “Our policies are failing, our economy is failing, and our country is in trouble.”

The remedy is clear, Graham suggested, and involves recovering America’s Christian soul.

“I think we need to take a hard look at God’s laws and His standards and go back to where our forefathers had us 200 years ago,” he said.

